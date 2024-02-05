Dupont City blaze claims 2 lives

DUPONT CITY, W.Va. — A man and woman died in a mobile home fire Sunday morning in eastern Kanawha County.

The blaze occurred at a residence along Dupont Ave. near Dupont Middle School in Dupont City.

Authorities said the fire was reported at 3:45 a.m. Sunday. It’s believed it had been burning for several minutes before the fire was noticed.

The state Fire Marshal’s Office said the cause of the blaze is undetermined.

The names of the victims haven’t been released.

Several pets were also killed in the fire, authorities said.