DUNLOW, W.Va. — The Dunlow Volunteer Fire Department has voluntarily closed operations.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office confirmed Thursday that Dunlow VFD did not have a valid workers compensation insurance policy in place. The department then agreed to close voluntarily.

The closure of the Dunlow VFD is in effect until proper insurance coverage is in place.

According to Wayne County 911, there are plans in place for neighboring departments to provide coverage in the meantime.