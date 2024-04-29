Duncan, Walters eye seat on county commission

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Two Republican candidates are on the election ballot vying for the nomination to run for a seat on the Kanawha County Commission in November.

Former state Senator Chris Walters, who is a local insurance agent is in the race with retired educator turned real estate developer Dwaine Duncan. Both consider themselves conservative Republicans and each believes they have ideas which can help better the county.

Duncan likes the direction the county is going in its partnership with the city on development of the Capitol Sports Center at the old Macy’s property at the Charleston Town Center Mall.

“I’d like to see that followed through and would like to help with it. I’d like to really work to clean up Kanawha County and make it look better for the residents. I’d also like to take a look at safety of the community,” he said.

Walters said he has similar ideas to grow the county. He wants to make it easier for travelers to make stop in Charleston or anywhere along the interstate in the county. He suggests the county doesn’t even have a truck stop to entice people to pull over for a while. One of his suggestions was to help with development of a safari park somewhere in the county.

Walters also said he was intrigued by the idea of connecting the Nitro Market Place to St. Albans.

“It’s real simple but it connects communities. Build a road over the hill from behind Buffalo Wild Wings to the Nitro-St. Albans Bridge. It would connect the St. Albans community to the interstate for the first time ever and would bring economic prosperity to the communities of Nitro, St. Albans, and Cross Lanes,” he said.

Walters added his experience in the state Senate would be an asset. He said he has established relationships with the Senate leadership which would be invaluable for Kanawha County.

The winner of the primary faces the winner in the Democratic primary in November. The Democratic primary features longtime incumbent Commissioner Kent Carper facing a challenge from former Secretary of State Natalie Tennant.