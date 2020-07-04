Dunbar woman charged with 4th of July murder in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County woman was charged with murder for the alleged stabbing death of a man in the Capital City early on Independence Day.

Charleston Police said Duane Troy Letlow, 54, of Charleston died after being stabbed in the chest with a knife around 1:30 a.m. Saturday at the Living AIDS Memorial Garden located on Charleston’s Washington Street East.

Rashieda Tyree, 30, of Dunbar, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Investigators claimed Tyree stabbed Letlow one time during an argument.