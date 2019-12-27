Dunbar police investigate man’s death

DUNBAR, W.Va. — A man was found dead on a street in Dunbar early Friday morning. Police say he was murdered.

According to police, the body of Daniel Arthur, 30, of Dunbar, was first spotted by passerby at around 4:15 a.m. on Dunbar Avenue near the TLC Lube and Car Wash. He had suffered a single gunshot wound to the head.

Detectives are reviewing surveillance video from the car wash as part of their investigation. No arrests have been made. Police said they were familiar with Arthur.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department is assisting the Dunbar Police Department in the investigation