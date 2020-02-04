Dunbar open to medical cannabis

DUNBAR, W.Va. — Dunbar City Council, city officials and members of the public spoke with enthusiasm about the possibility of medical marijuana businesses within Dunbar.

The discussion at Monday’s city council meeting came after the Kanawha County Commission approved allowing cannabis dispensaries, growers and processors in the county, as well as interest from two different groups about opening a business in Dunbar.

Hugh Leishman, the city’s building inspector director, said the optimism took him by surprise.

“Some of them have more conservative values,” he said of the attendees of council meetings.

Leishman has been communicating with the representative of an interested dispensary, while a grower operation reached out to Mayor Bill Cunningham about opening in Dunbar.

According to Leishman, the dispensary could generate between $1 million and $4 million a year in revenue.

“I think it’s a good revenue opportunity for us in Dunbar,” he said. “If we don’t do it, somebody else is going to. They said they were looking at South Charleston also.”

The business representative told Leishman the company is planning an ordinance meeting to discuss coming to Dunbar.