Dunbar Mayor doing his part for his hometown

DUNBAR, W.Va. — He’s spent basically his entire life in the city of Dunbar, now Scott Elliott is trying to continue making improvements to the city he grew up in.

Elliott made a Monday morning appearance on “580 Live” for “Mayor Monday,” going over what exactly got him into wanting to be mayor of Dunbar.

“I felt like we needed to clean up the town, if you don’t, no businesses wanna come in,” Elliott said.

Elliott spent 22 years as a police officer in Dunbar before deciding to run for mayor. He also served 26 years in the Army National Guard as a combat x-ray technician and medic.

When asked how he was liking the job so far, Elliott replied with a line from a Loverboy song.

“Lovin’ every minute of it,” he said. “Cleaning up the town one house at a time.”

A recent approval from the Kanawha County Commission will give some renovations to the Shawnee Sports Complex, which is right outside city limits for Elliott. Cleaning up that area was important for the Dunbar Mayor.

“The greatest sports complex we have here in the state of West Virginia,” said Elliott. “We’ve got to clean up the town to get more businesses in there and make it grow.”

He said that place has a lot of potential and will only make things better for the area. It’s his job to make sure the area is ready for when people come to the nearby complex.

The mayor said they’ve made a lot of improvements already in the city, but the work never stops.

“We’re always planning, trying to figure out what we can do to make the place better.”