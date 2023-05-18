Dunbar man pleads guilty to second-degree murder for 2022 Kanawha County murder

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — One of two men involved in an attempted burglary that turned deadly pled guilty to second-degree murder Wednesday.

Mike’o Wooton, 21, of Dunbar, admitted to killing Keyshawnta St. John, 21, back on March 13, 2022.

Wooten had traveled to Charleston with another man, 21-year-old Davone Foote Jr, who came from Washington D.C., to rob St. John, a drug dealer, at his residence in the 1800 block of Bigley Avenue.

Charleston Police responded to a shooting that was reported around 6:15 a.m. St. John was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police arrested Wooton and Foote not too far from the scene.

Wooton claimed he did not plan on shooting St. John, but admitted to doing so after an argument broke out following their failed burglary attempt. Wooten and Foote drove from D.C. to pick up St. John and commit the burglary, but the attempt failed, according to police.

The two had each been indicted on charges of first-degree murder and use or presentment of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Second-degree murder, what Wooton pled guilty to as recommended by his prosecutor, results in a sentence of 10 to 40 years.

Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Maryclaire Akers presided over the plea hearing.