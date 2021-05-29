Dunbar man jailed after shooting

CROSS LANES, W.Va. — A Kanawha County man is in jail after allegedly firing several shots at two men following a fight. One of the men was shot in the leg.

Will Landon (Photo/WVRJA)

Deputies have charged William Landon, VI, 36, of Dunbar, with malicious wounding, wanton endangerment, and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

According to investigators, Landon was at a residence on Queens Court in Cross Lanes Friday night with his girlfriend and got into a fight with Bryan Hazel, 31. Landon allegedly pulled out a knife during the fight. Deputies said Hazel and another man were able to subdue Landon, who then left the residence.

Deputies said Landon returned about a half hour later, exited his car and began shooting at Hazel and another man in front of the residence. Hazel suffered a leg wound. He was later taken to a hospital.

The shooting was reported at 1:18 a.m. Saturday.

Landon was arrested later in the morning. He’s being held in the South Central Regional Jail on $10,000 bail.

Landon was convicted in 2004 on charges of wanton endangerment and malicious wounding.