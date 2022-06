CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Dunbar man has been sentenced to 2-10 years on home confinement after admitting to using the internet to solicit a child.

Mark Alan Armstead, 61, of Dunbar, was sentenced Thursday by Kanawha County Circuit Judge Tara Salango.

Armstead previously pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor via computer. He was arrested in August 2020 by the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department.

Armstead has volunteered to give up internet service as part of his home confinement.