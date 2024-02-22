Dunbar man gets five years of federal probation for taking COVID loans for his fake business

DUNBAR, W.Va. — A Dunbar man received his sentence Wednesday for defrauding the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) in 2021.

Sean Patrick Boyd Jr., 26, was sentenced to five years of federal probation for receipt of stolen money. He must also pay $23,817.79 in restitution. Boyd owes $17,227.79 of that amount after turning over $6,590 in seized assets.

Boyd admitted to a scheme to defraud the PPP out of $20,832 in COVID-19 relief loans guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (SBA) under the CARES Act.

Court documents show that Boyd applied for a PPP loan on behalf of his purported business, “Sean Boyd” on April 18, 2021. He falsely stated in his application that his fictitious business was in operation on February 15, 2020, which was a requirement to qualify for a PPP loan.

Boyd also admitted to submitting a false IRS Form 1040, Schedule C, which claimed that his fake business had earned $99,996 in gross income during 2019.

On May 24, 2021, Boyd withdrew $10,000 of the fraudulent loan proceeds from his bank’s branch in Nitro after his loan application was approved and $20,832 was electronically transferred to his personal bank account.

United States Attorney Will Thompson announced the sentencing Wednesday.