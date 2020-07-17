Dunbar man arrested for being accessory to Hot Spot robbery

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Dunbar man is behind bars after allegedly being an accessory to the July 12 robbery at Hot Spot.

Joseph Douglas Campbell, 42, allegedly faked being a victim of the robbery. Detectives with the Kanawha County Sherrif’s Office said he was involved and assisting other people involved in the crime before it happened.

Police are still looking for Timothy Lee Walding, who was directly involved in the crime with Amanda Taylor. Walding faces accusations of fleeing and carjacking for an incident that happened after the robbery at Hot Spot.