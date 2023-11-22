Dunbar man admits to defrauding Paycheck Protection Program

DUNBAR, W.Va. — A Dunbar man faces up to 10 years in prison for defrauding the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) out of more than $20,000 in COVID-19 relief loans

Sean Patrick Boyd Jr., 26, pleaded guilty Tuesday to receipt of stolen money. He admitted to a scheme to defraud PPP of $20,832 in COVID-19 money guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (SBA) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act).

Court documents and statements show that Boyd applied for a PPP loan on behalf of his purported business, “Sean Boyd,” on April 18, 2021. He falsely put that his business was in operation on February 15, 2020. He then submitted a false IRS Form 1040, Schedule C, stating that “Sean Boyd” earned $99,996 in gross income during 2019.

Boyd submitted the loan application electronically and was approved for $20,832 to be electronically transferred to his personal bank account in West Virginia. On May 24, 2021, he withdrew $10,000 of the loan from his bank’s branch in Nitro.

Boyd’s sentencing is scheduled for February 7, 2024. He also faces three years of supervised release, a $250,000 fine and owes $23,817.79 in restitution.