Dunbar fire under investigation

DUNBAR, W.Va. — A fire that caused the evacuation of residents in a Dunbar apartment complex early Saturday morning is under investigation.

The blaze occurred on the front entry door at the 800 building of Grandview Pointe Apartments just north of Interstate 64. The call went out at 4:27 a.m.

That front door was on fire when Dunbar fire crews arrived on the scene, according to Lt. Jordan Kinser.

“The first thing we think about is the residents, trying to get them out and make sure they are safe, first and foremost,” Kinser told 580-WCHS at the scene Saturday morning.

He said there are multiple apartments in each unit. He said each one in the 800 building was checked to make sure everyone was out.

“We assume until we don’t know,” Kinser said. “Until we know for sure nobody is in there we have to assume that somebody is in every single apartment.”

He said they were able to wake residents and get them out the rear entry door. Kanawha County Metro 911 said at least one resident had to be taken to a Charleston hospital. There was no immediate word on the person’s condition.

Other residents told 580-WCHS a fire alarm was sounding at just before 4:30 a.m.

Kinser said firefighters kept the fire from spreading beyond the entry door.

“We were able to get it out incredibly fast. I’m really proud of the crew,” Kinser said. “South Charleston Fire Department assisted us.”

Dunbar’s fire marshal is investigating whether the fire was intentionally set. The state Fire Marshal’s Office may be called in to assist with the investigation. Interviews were taking place at the scene Saturday morning.