Dunbar chief says investigation ongoing into 2-year-old’s death

DUNBAR, W.Va. — Police are remaining tight-lipped about the death of a child under suspicious circumstances.

“After investigating, we found out a two year old died due to actions that occurred. The only thing I can say is we are actively and aggressively investigating this,” Dunbar Police Chief Brian Oxley said Thursday.

Police were called to a home on Parkway Drive in the city around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday. Oxley confirmed there was an adult and two juveniles at the home when the incident happened and they continue to question those individuals.

However, they are yet to file any charges in the case.

“When I use the term ‘actively and aggressively’ I mean it. This has been our entire focus since this call came out. We’re wanting to move forward, but we understand everything needs to be done correctly. We can’t have justice if we rush it and something is messed up,” he said.

Oxley indicated they knew the cause of death, but would not release the information. He also said they were waiting on other pieces of evidence to develop in the case before they could release more about the child’s death and the investigation.