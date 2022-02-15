Dunbar apartment complex fire ruled arson

DUNBAR, W.Va. — Assistant State Fire Marshal Jason Baltic said he has determined an early Saturday morning fire at a Kanawha County apartment complex is arson.

Speaking with MetroNews Tuesday morning, Baltic said police and fire investigators are looking for those responsible for setting a fire at Grandview Pointe apartments in Dunbar. The apartments sit just north of Interstate 64. The call went out at 4:27 a.m. on Saturday.

The front entry door to the 800 building was on fire when Dunbar fire crews arrived on the scene. Baltic said having the main door on fire was a dangerous situation and credits the quick response from fire stations from Dunbar and South Charleston.

“That’s your exit. Most people, especially people that go in and out of the same doors consistently, is going out the same door they come in,” Baltic said.

Four residents were hospitalized after suffering smoke inhalation.

Baltic said the Dunbar police and fire departments are assisting on the investigation along with the apartment manager.

Baltic added it appears a liquid was poured on the entrance door before it being set on fire.

“It’s definitely there on the door, at the base of the door and there was a mat below the door that I could tell what I think is ignitable liquid,” he said.