DUI with death case involving Cabell County man postponed

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Cabell County man’s trial is being pushed back to a later date.

Andrew Jackson Wyrick, 25, of Culloden, appeared in Kanawha County Circuit Court Monday. He faces two counts of DUI causing death and two counts of DUI causing serious bodily injury. Wyrick plead not guilty to the charges in April of 2023.

Judge Maryclaire Akers granted a postponement of the trial until March after the prosecutor’s office filed a motion to continue. The state Medical Examiner was not available for this week’s trial date.

Wyrick is accused of crashing his pick-up truck on U.S. Route 60 west of St. Albans in October 2022 and killing two women from Hurricane. His truck allegedly crossed over the double center line near the highway’s intersection with Winfield Road and hit an SUV heading westbound. Dotty Lou Haynes, 73, and her daughter Sherri McClanahan, 53, were both killed in the crash.