Duerring provides update on Kanawha students progress

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As Kanawha County students continue their classwork online amid the coronavirus pandemic, Kanawha County Schools Superintendent Ron Duerring said teachers are continuing to work with students and provide the best possible lessons.

Duerring participated in a virtual town hall hosted by the city of Charleston and Kanawha County. Duerring provided an update on the academic year since the shift to at-home courses.

“We’re very cognizant of the idea that school may not come back for the rest of the year,” he said.

Duerring also said teachers are conducting conferences with students.

“We’re very fortunate in Kanawha County Schools that we were very ahead of the curve with technology,” he said. “We have one-to-one devices for our kids in (grades) one through 12. A lot of our teachers are online and continuing to post assignments online.”

When Duerring was asked about the impact of the pandemic on grades he described grades for the first nine weeks of the semester as “solid.”

“What we’re telling our teachers and our people is this last nine weeks is that we don’t want kids grades to be lowered,” he said. “As long as they’re doing the virtual work in our learning management system … that work is to enhance their grade and not lower their grade.”

High school principals are discussing options for graduation, including a virtual ceremony.