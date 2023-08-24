Dudley to be back in Kanawha County Thursday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — According to Kanawha County Assistant Prosecutor Debra Rusnak, former Chapmanville police officer Marcus Dudley will be in Kanawha County Thursday.

Dudley, 26, is being held in Henry County, Georgia. He was arrested there last week after not showing up for his arraignment in Kanawha County. An arrest warrant was issued by Kanawha County Circuit Judge Duke Bloom after Dudley failed twice to appear.

Dudley waived his extradition during a hearing in Henry County on August 17, making Kanawha County law enforcement have to head down to Henry County, Georgia, to pick him up.

A Kanawha County grand jury indicted Dudley on August 3 with multiple counts including animal cruelty, falsely reporting an emergency and making false statements relating to the disappearance of his K-9 officer Chase.

Rusnak said Dudley will be held in the South Central Regional Jail when he is brought back by law enforcement.