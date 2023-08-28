Dudley pleads not guilty to charges stemming from K-9’s disappearance

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Former Chapmanville police officer Marcus Dudley has pleaded not guilty to six charges that he’s facing in connection to the disappearance of his K-9 Chase.

Dudley, 26, was arrested in Henry County, Georgia on August 15. An arrest warrant was issued for Dudley after he failed to appear for his arraignment in Kanawha County Circuit Court before Judge Duke Bloom the week prior.

Dudley was transported back to Kanawha County on Thursday, August 24 and taken to the South Central Regional Jail by Kanawha County law enforcement after waiving his extradition. He appeared for an arraignment before Judge Bloom on Monday.

A Kanawha County grand jury indicted Dudley on three counts of falsely reporting an emergency, two counts of making false statements and obstructing an officer and one count of animal cruelty.

South Charleston Police, who are still investigating the incident of the K-9’s disappearance, have not given an update on the missing dog or whether or not they believe if the dog is still alive.

Some supporters for K-9 Chase were present in the court room during Dudley’s arraignment. Greg Powers said they want answers as to where the dog is.

“We want to find Chase, whether he’s alive or whether he’s passed, we want to at least give him the respect he deserves as a police officer,” Powers said.

A $6,000 cash only bond has been set for Dudley. If he does post the bond, Judge Bloom said he must be on home confinement.

Dudley’s trial is set for October 16 at 9 a.m. Newly-appointed Judge Stephanie Abraham will be in charge of the trial. She is taking over for the retiring Bloom in the 13th Judicial Circuit.