Dudley fails to appear for arraignment in K-9 Chase case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The former Chapmanville police officer indicted in connection with the disappearance of the K-9 he used to handle didn’t show up for his arraignment Wednesday in Kanawha County Circuit.

Kanawha County Circuit Judge Duke Bloom issued a capias warrant for the arrest of Marcus Dudley. He has until 11 a.m. Thursday to appear before Bloom.

Dudley, 26, formerly of South Charleston, was indicted last week on charges surrounding K-9 Chase’s disappearance on April 11.

A Kanawha County grand jury handed down that multi-count indictment including counts of falsely reporting an emergency, two counts of making false statements and obstructing an officer and one count of misdemeanor animal cruelty.

Dudley’s attorneys did appear before Bloom Wednesday and said their client was now living outside of West Virginia and had trouble with transportation to make it back for the arraignment. Bloom called that a shallow excuse, according to WCHS-TV.

Dudley originally reported Chase’s disappearance to South Charleston police. He claimed he jumped the fence in the yard where he was staying. Police have said they’ve been able to prove that didn’t happen . The search continues for the dog.

“The South Charleston Police Department conducted an extensive investigation into the disappearance of police canine Chase,” SC Police Chief Brad Rinehart said last week. “The investigation was presented to the Kanawha County Grand Jury, who returned an indictment against Marcus Dudley. SCPD has received a tremendous amount of community support and assistance in its efforts to find Chase. Unfortunately, he has yet to be located. However, SCPD remains committed to finding Chase.”

Dudley lost his job with the Chapmanville PD after Chase disappeared.

“From day one, the town of Chapmanville and Chapmanville Police Department have cooperated with the South Charleston Police Department in the investigation of our missing K-9, Chase. The town and its police department are hopeful that the actions of the Kanawha County Grand Jury will help to shed light on this unfortunate situation and ultimately obtain justice for Chase,” Chapmanville Police Chief Al Browning said in a statement after Dudley’s indictment.