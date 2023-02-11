Duck man charged with arson for truck fire

DUCK, W.Va. — Arson charges handed to a man who set a truck on fire.

State police arrested Braden Wood, 25, of Duck, West Virginia, after he allegedly threw a gallon jug filled with a brown-colored liquid on the truck.

Troopers were called to the area on Duffield Road for a brush fire. EMS personnel were already on the scene and notified the state troopers of the situation with Wood and the truck.

EMS officials told police they saw Wood throw the jug at the truck, engulfing it in flames.

After locating Wood in the woods without a shirt on, state police detained him and then transported him to the Central Regional Jail.