Drunken woman points, throws gun at husband

ALUM CREEK, W.Va. — An Alum Creek woman was arrested for attacking her husband with a gun and a knife.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department said the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Brook Road in South Charleston.

The husband showed video evidence to Kanawha County deputies Sunday night of his wife pointing a gun at him before throwing it towards him.

Deputies said the woman, Elizabeth Smock, 48, of Alum Creek, got in a verbal argument with her husband that turned physical.

The victim said his wife came home from work, intoxicated, and throwing things at him including the Smith & Wesson handgun and a knife she grabbed from the kitchen. The victim claims his wife also struck him in the back of the head.

Smock was arrested for one felony count of wanton endangerment with a firearm, and one misdemeanor count of domestic battery with a weapon. She was arraigned in Kanawha County

Magistrate Court with her bond set at $1,000. She currently sits at South Central Regional Jail.