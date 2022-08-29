Drug removal takes place at St. Albans apartment

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — Multiple law enforcement agencies spent most of the day Monday at an apartment in St. Albans where a search warrant was being executed in connection with a drug investigation.

A spokesperson with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) said equipment and materials used in making pills was part of the investigation at the apartment on Spring Street.

One person was taken into custody as part of the investigation.

Federal and local police and law enforcement personnel were on the scene. Some of them were dressed in Haz-Mat suits as part of the clearing of the apartment.