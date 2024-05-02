Drowning under investigation in Putnam County

POCA, W.Va. — The body of a Putnam County man was recovered Thursday afternoon after he died earlier this week while kayaking near Poca.

Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton said Joseph Thomas, 57, of Poca, drowned on the Poca River Tuesday.

“He was last seen on the 30th (Tuesday) when a missing persons report was filed by his ex-wife,” Eggleton said. “He was last seen in a kayak on the Poca River. He was not wearing a life preserver.”

Eggleton said no foul play is suspected. He said it’s a tragic reminder of how important it is to be safe around the water.

“We’re fast approaching the boating season and we encourage people to have a good time but be safe. A life preserver is not only required in a kayak but it’s only commonsense to wear one,” Eggleton said.

Thomas’ body, which was brought down to the boat ramp at Raymond City after it was discovered, has been sent to the state Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.