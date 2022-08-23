Driver waives prelim in Mason County DUI injury case

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — A man charged with driving drunk and striking several people near the entrance of the Mason County Fair earlier this month waived his preliminary hearing in magistrate court Tuesday.

Christopher Lewis Sturgeon, 40, was charged with DUI causing serious bodily injury after his vehicle struck five people near the fair’s front gate on Aug. 12.

Investigators said two of the people struck were elderly while the other three were juveniles.

Police earlier said that four of the five victims were treated at Pleasant Valley Hospital. The fifth was treated at Cabell Huntington Hospital.

Sturgeon’s decision to waive the preliminary hearing sends the case to the Mason County grand jury. The next meeting of the grand jury is scheduled in September.

Sturgeon remains in the Western Regional Jail on $150,000 bail.