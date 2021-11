AMMA, W.Va. — A driver died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 79 at around midday Monday.

According to state police, Cody Walls, 30, of Roane County, lost control of his car heading north between the Clendenin and Amma exits. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Northbound traffic was slowed for about 90 minutes following the crash.

The accident remains under investigation.