FRAZIERS BOTTOM, W.Va. — A driver suffered serious injuries after the tractor trailer he was driving went off an overpass on U.S. Route 35 Wednesday morning in Putnam County.

The wreck occurred at about 9:30 a.m. at the northbound 5/20 Mile Creek overpass near Fraziers Bottom.

The tractor landed in a ravine to the right of the overpass. The driver was taken to an area hospital.

State police are investigating.