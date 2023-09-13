Driver hauling Jack Daniels overturns rig near Nitro

NITRO, W.Va. — A tractor trailer hauling a load of Jack Daniels overturned on its side Wednesday morning near Nitro after a driver got lost.

The driver’s GPS took him through Nitro and out to Sergeant Road which is beyond Ridenour Lake. The big rig tipped on its side at around 8 a.m. when the road became too narrow to negotiate.

Members of the Nitro Fire Department had to cut the driver out of the wreckage. He was not seriously injured.

The Jack Daniels had to be off-loaded on a second tractor trailer that authorities helped get in and out of the tight area.

Emergency crews remained on the scene into the afternoon. It was expected to take several hours to off-load the rig.

The driver was headed to the state ABCA warehouse in another part of Nitro.