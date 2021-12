HERNSHAW, W.Va. — Kanawha County sheriff’s deputies say a person died Tuesday evening in single-vehicle accident.

It happened in the 1300 block of Lens Creek Road in the Hernshaw area at around 5:30 p.m. The road had to be shutdown for some time.

The vehicle left the road and struck a rock face along the roadway, causing the car to overturn. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s name has not been released.