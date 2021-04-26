Drennen trial set for Tuesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man who went on a violent crime spree on Charleston’s West Side last year changed his mind several times Monday but ultimately decided to have charges against him considered in a jury trial.

Joshua Drennen, 28, of Clendenin, was scheduled to go on trial Monday but during a mid-morning hearing Kanawha County Assistant Prosecutor Michelle Drummond said Drennen had agreed to a plea deal.

Drummond said Drennen was going to plead guilty to four criminal counts including first degree murder and three other charges. Six charges would be dismissed.

When Kanawha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Bailey asked Drennen if he wanted to go through with the plea he changed his mind. Drennen then asked for a bench trial before Bailey. After a lunch break, he asked for a jury trial. Jury selection begins Tuesday.

Drennen allegedly attacked and murdered Barbara Steele, 77, in her West Side home on Feb. 11, 2020. Drennen then allegedly carjacked a vehicle at the nearby Walgreens parking lot. Police said he then attempted another carjacking before encountering Charleston Patrolman Terrence “Austin” Casto near the Washington Street Go-Mart. Drennen allegedly attacked Casto with a flat iron before Casto shot him.

Drummond said Monday prosecutors would enter a motion to have a malicious wounding charge against Drennen dismissed. He’ll face nine criminal counts in the trial.

Drennen’s attorney John Sullivan told the court Monday he intends to present a mental illness defense.

“The defense witnesses in the case are going to be Mr. Drennen’s family members and I anticipate they’re going to be testifying to evidence regarding mental illness,” Sullivan said.

Bailey previously approved a defense motion to separate the guilt phase of the trial from the mercy phase. Sullivan made the motion based on possible testimony from Drennen.

“It is unlikely that he would testify at the trial, the guilt phase of the trial, but if there was a mercy determination made, it’s likely he would testify as to that issue,” Sullivan told the judge last week.

The trial will take place in the ceremonial courtroom at the Kanawha County Courthouse in downtown Charleston.