Dozens of volunteers pitch in for annual Thanksgiving dinner on Charleston’s West Side

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — It may have been in a different location than previous years but the Keep Your Faith Corporation put on another edition of the Earl Wilson Thanksgiving Dinner in Charleston.

Tuesday night’s gathering was the 17th annual Earl Wilson Thanksgiving Dinner.

The Keep Your Faith Corporation has also been affected by the ongoing gas outage on the city’s west side. That forced them to serve hundreds of meals to Charleston residents from the John 6 location, right next door to West Virginia Health Right’s West Side spot. Normally, they prepare the meals at the First Church of the Nazarene, but it is without gas.

Dural Miller, Founder and Executive Director of Keep Your Faith Corporation (KYFC), said they prepared food for at least 500 people. That’s way more than they’ve done in years past.

“We were expecting more people this year so we made at least 500 meals,” Miller said Tuesday night.

Earl Wilson was Miller’s uncle. Wilson died shortly after they put on their 2nd annual dinner. Miller said his uncle was the one who had experience in the kitchen and helped them in the first two years that they started this Thanksgiving week tradition.

“Myself and his son talked about doing this and then we asked him to help us in the kitchen,” Miller said about Earl. “When we first did our dinner, he basically pulled it all together.”

Miller was thankful to West Virginia Health Right for letting him and the dozens of volunteers he had with him prepare the Thanksgiving-style meals of turkey, stuffing, rolls and cranberry sauce in the kitchen of the Health Right location. The National Guard and multiple other organizations also helped with the dinner. Miller called it a “true team effort.”

One of the volunteers was Lewis Taylor, a Dunbar resident, who was searching for places to volunteer his time. He stumbled across the dinner a few days ago and reached out to help serve.

“I feel bad for the people who have no gas right now,” Taylor said.

Donald Pace, who’s currently living on the West Side, said he was thankful for the volunteers who offered him a hot meal. He said the past few days have been a nightmare for him.

“It’s nice to see during this crisis the community pull together,” said Pace. “It’s brought people together that otherwise wouldn’t be. Maybe that will bring a little bit of peace.”

The dinner has grown so much and attracted so many people, the governor even paid a visit. Gov. Jim Justice stopped by the West Side to talk with people and get an update from Shayla Leftridge, the Site Coordinator at the West Side Health Right. She said they were happy to offer the space to the KYFC for the annual dinner.

“It has grown a lot and they serve a lot of people,” said Leftridge.

Leftridge said they are continuing to hand out heaters, electric blankets, and the food and water that has been donated to them ever since the gas outage began. She says now they’re also documenting who’s been getting what as they stay in touch with the state and Governor Justice on what resources are still needed.

“We are recording what we give out and what people are needing. That really helps the state and the city know what the need is.” Leftridge said.