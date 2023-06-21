Downtown Holiday Inn Express celebrates new renovations

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — After over 25 years in the Charleston community, one downtown hotel is seeing a long-awaited modern upgrade.

It has been a four-year-long process for the Holiday Inn Express on Civic Center Drive–much longer than originally anticipated–but the full renovations to the hotel are officially complete.

Hotel representatives joined community members and the Charleston Area Alliance for a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday afternoon to celebrate the progress.

Holiday Inn Express Senior Sales Manager Holly Wills said as most of the hotels in Charleston were built in the 70s era or earlier, the renovations come at the right time.

“We’re really, really accommodating the guests and what they’re looking for now, they’re looking for comfortability as well as convenience with our location, and just a brand new look,” Wills said.

The hotel has now been renovated from top to bottom, including new sleeping rooms, a brand new public area and meeting rooms, as well as a whole new exterior.

Wills said it’s now a state-of-the-art design in areas such as the newly modernized fitness center, and some new technology and AC units.

She said it follows a national new look and design trend and guests are satisficed with it.

“Our repeat guests are very excited to see the new look, as well as our new guests our happy to see us competing with some of the bigger metropolitan areas, they say our hotel is competing with hotels in Columbus, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Pittsburg, so we’re really stepping it up,” she said.

After completing the renovations in February, Wills adds that they couldn’t be happier with the results.

“It’s a breath of fresh air, everything is so much brighter, newer, prettier, our staff is excited so it just makes us excited to have this new product in Charleston,” said Wills.