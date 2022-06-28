Downtown Charleston restaurants expecting busy weekend with Regatta

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As thousands of visitors are expected to head to downtown Charleston over the next few days and into the weekend for the return of the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta, local restaurant owners are excited for what’s to come.

Deno Stanley, the owner of Adelphia Sports Bar & Grille on Capitol Street in Charleston told 580-WCHS event officials to expect around 40,000 visitors to downtown from June 30 to July 4. It’s a grand return for the event as the last time the Regatta was held in the Capital City was 2009.

“We’re going to be busting at the seams, full steam ahead for the city and this event. We are excited and all hands on deck,” Stanley said.

The event will close the majority of the Kanawha Boulevard in the downtown area and close other streets for events at Slack Plaza and Magic Island, including Capitol Street.

Stanley said the all-hands-on-deck approach is coming from multiple restaurants in his area by making double orders and being ‘well-staffed.’

“Our food suppliers were gracious enough to bring us in an extra truck,” he said.

Stanley, who is also Food and Beverage Service Division president for WV Hospitality and Travel Association, said a meeting with sternwheelers and riverboat captains six months ago indicated the 2022 Regatta will be on par with past events and he has heard nothing different leading up to this week.

On Monday, more than 20 boats had already lined the Kanawha River at Haddad Riverfront Park.

The City of Charleston anticipates $10 million in revenue over the five-day event, 580-WCHS previously reported. People from Florida, Texas, Louisiana and other states are planning to attend the event and Stanley said he hopes they come back.

“We’re hoping to start this inaugural one off and have a great event. Let that lead into people returning to our city for other events and this one next year,” Stanley added.