Downtown car show won’t roll this year

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Executive Board for the Charleston Boulevard Rod Run and Doo Wop announced the event will not take place this year. It’s regarded as the biggest car show in West Virginia.

The Board said due to the COVID crisis and loss of volunteers and sponsors for the event, they could not put it on for another year.

They added it would also be difficult to have the car show due to reduced funding and new construction proposed for bicycle and walking paths on the downtown boulevard.

The board offered their thanks to participants of the event, as well as past sponsors, food vendors , volunteers and attendees.

The Rod Run and Doo Wop lasted 17 years and had 16 shows in Charleston.