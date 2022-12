MOUNT HOPE, W.Va. — A Monday morning fire damaged several buildings in downtown Mount Hope.

Eleven fire companies from Fayette and Raleigh counties were on the scene on Main Street. The fire was first reported at just after 3:30 a.m.

It’s believed the blaze began in the building that houses Siltech Windows. There’s was no early word on what started the fire.

One woman was evacuated from a neighboring building. There were no injuries reported.