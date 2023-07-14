Down & Dirty Music Festival lineup announced

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Two ACM award nominees are set to headline a new music festival coming to Charleston this Fall.

The first ever Salango Law Down & Dirty Music Festival is planned for October 14-15 at GoMart Ballpark. It will feature ACM Award Nominee David Nail, Jon Langston and Love and Theft performing on Saturday and ACM Award Nominee Jameson Rodgers headlining the musical acts Sunday.

The full artist lineup is Jameson Rodgers, David Nail, Matt Stell, Restless Road, Love and Theft, Jon Langston, Crawford & Power, Josh Pantry, Kate Boytek, and Chris James. The lineup for the two-day festival was announced Thursday at the Dirty Birds home game between the Gastonia Honey Hunters.

Dirty Birds owner Andy Shea said, “Our goal from the beginning was to put together a major party at a great affordable ticket price. This is an opportunity for everyone to come to the Ballpark and have a blast listening to some really great music.”

The event is being put on thanks to a collaboration between Airstream Ventures, the Charleston Convention & Visitors Bureau, and the Charleston Dirty Birds.