Down & Dirty Music Festival battles chilly, wet weather

Story by Robb Reel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Mother Nature remains undefeated, but West Virginia Country Music fans remain undaunted.

Last weekend’s “Down & Dirty Music Festival” was wet, wild, and wonderful, if not well attended.

The inaugural event at GoMart Ballpark may have been lighter on audience than organizers hoped, but it was still heavy on entertainment. The start for Day One on Saturday, October 14, was delayed by rain. Local favorite Josh Pantry kicked off the festivities an hour later than planned, followed by Crawford & Power helping to tighten the schedule back up by reducing changeover times. Highlights of the first day included four-time Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association nominee Love and Theft with the duo’s lone Number One, “Angel Eyes”; a rousing though rainy set from “X Factor”-alumni trio Restless Road; and the ambiently appropriate “Let It Rain,” one of a pair of chart toppers from the night’s closer, David Nail.

Despite some morning showers, Day Two on October 15 opened on time with a solo acoustic set from Bluefield native Sarah Allison Turner. With alternating sunshine and drizzle, and some slight sound and video-board issues, the Chris James Band played along effortlessly, literally cheering the sun for making a cameo appearance. Logan’s own Kate Boytek demonstrated why she’s poised on the precipice of her big Nashville breakout, something that remains elusive for Jon Langston, who followed her. The elements did not dampen the effort or spirit of Matt Stell, who brought Number Ones “Prayed for You” and “Everywhere But On” to the home of the Charleston Dirty Birds.

The night and the event ended with award-winning singer/songwriter Jameson Rodgers [who is also the husband of the aforementioned Turner] performing his two Billboard Country Airplay Number Ones, “Some Girls” and “Cold Beer Calling My Name,” along with other hits co-penned with and for other artists.

Unfazed by the weather, each act seemed to embrace the small-but-hardy crowd with nearly all giving at least a musical hat tip to “Take Me Home, Country Roads.” Final numbers on the two-day concert, scheduled as part of the first FestivFALL weekend, should be released soon. Those results will likely determine the future of the event.