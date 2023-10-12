Down and Dirty Music Festival kicks off this weekend

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A two-day outdoor country music festival will be held at GoMart Ballpark in Charleston this weekend.

Liver performances at the Salango Law Down & Dirty Music Festival will take place Saturday and Sunday. The full artist lineup is Jameson Rodgers, David Nail, Matt Stell, Restless Road, Love and Theft, Jon Langston, Crawford & Power, Josh Pantry, Kate Boytek, and Chris James.

Eden Douglas, marketing manager for the Charleston Dirty Birds, said on Thursday’s “580 Live” Kate Boyteck, a Logan County native, isn’t the only performer from West Virginia.

“One of Restless Roads’ members is from Beckley, West Virginia, so I was excited to learn that,” she said.

Douglas said the event will be “one big party” rain or shine.

“The stage will be set up in center field. There’s a VIP area. Tickets are still on sale, so if you haven’t gotten your tickets, you still have a chance. You can come for just $20 a day,” she said.

Chairs will not be allowed inside the ballpark since there will be a designated seating area. The rest is standing room only.

Douglas said if it rains, people will be allowed to bring ponchos and umbrellas.

“There’s no bag policy, but your bags will be checked at the gate. You can bring umbrellas. You cannot bring any outside coolers or chairs, but feel free to brings blankets and umbrellas to make it successful and to have a fun day,” she said.

Dirty Birds owner Andy Shea previously said the goal of the festival is to offer an event on their home turf at an affordable ticket price.

The event is being put on in partnership with the Dirty Birds, Airstream Ventures and the Charleston Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.downanddirtymusicfestival.com.