Donel C. Kinnard Honor Guard Association looking for new members

INSTITUTE, W.Va. — As Memorial Day approaches, the Donel C. Kinnard Honor Guard Association remains looking for volunteers to help memorialize fallen heroes.

Don Ryan, president of the Donel C. Kinnard Honor Guard told MetroNews the group is down in manpower. He said the group’s age range is from 63 to 86 and they have lost two members from death in the past year and seven of the 23 since it began.

Don Ryan

Ryan said the group is willing to take on anyone, man or woman, as long as it’s a veteran with an honorable discharge, DD 214 form.

“If you could volunteer and be there once a month, that helps us. It’s not something you have to commit a certain amount of time like days and certain weeks,” Ryan said.

Ryan said the biggest reason his group and many others around the country have a hard time filling roles is because of the emotional toll on veterans.

He said Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery averages around four funerals per week. Each one features a rifle salute, folding of the flag, and playing of Taps.

“Every veteran gives their time and service to this country, deserves this honor upon their passing. It’s one thing our group does and religiously feels strongly about it,” Ryan said.

If interested in volunteering, call the office at 304-546-0996 or visit kinnardhonorguardwv.com.