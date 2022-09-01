Donations down for Great Rubber Duck Race set for Saturday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Organizers of the Great Rubber Duck Race are hoping to generate more interest ahead of this Saturday’s event along the Kanawha River in Charleston.

The race returned in 2021 after a 16 year hiatus.

Margaret O’Neal, president of United Way of Central West Virginia, said last year’s event was success because people were ready to get outside amid the COVID pandemic, but this year she believes most donors are strapped for cash due to to inflation.

“The economy matters a little. A lot of people that support the Great Rubber Duck Race have been impacted by some of the gas prices and other things that happen in our day to day lives, so we’re grateful for the ducks that we’ve sold,” O’Neal said.

This year’s goal is to sell 5,000 ducks for $5 dollars each. As of Thursday, United Way’s website indicated there were a little more than half sod so far at 2,600.

The rubber ducks will be dropped from the South Side Bridge that connects downtown Charleston to South Hills. The first duck to reach the shore at Haddad Riverfront Park will be the grand prize winner of $4,000.

Additional prizes will be awarded to the next nine ducks across the finish line, along with a prize for the last duck to finish the race.

The donations benefit United Way’s programs including shoes for children, food for seniors and helping citizens recover from the pandemic.

“About 99 percent of every dollar we raise goes straight back into the communities we serve,” O’Neal said.

United Way of Central West Virginia serves six counties including Kanawha, Putnam, Clay Lincoln, Boone and Braxton counties.

To make and donation and to find out more information about the Great Rubber Duck Race, visit www.duckrace.com/charleston.