Dome work almost done

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — It’s almost done.

The three-plus year $13 million state capitol dome project is just about a month from completion.

State Department of Administration Secretary Allan McVey recently told MetroNews it’s work that should last for 50 years and, he said, unlike the past, the future will include a regular maintenance schedule.

“Naturally we’re going to have a preventative maintenance plan in place making sure we do things over the years which is a more effective way to maintain property,” McVey said.

The dome work started in January 2018 under the original contractor, Wiseman Construction, after the discovery of structural issues largely due to water damage.

“We were concerned at first that the dome may come down,” McVey said.

Contractor Pullman Power took over the job a few months into the work and has told McVey the job should be done in early May.

Work on the dome’s exterior was completed a few months ago, including repointing of the large sandstone blocks that had to be removed and put back into place. The intricate scaffolding outside has come down in recent weeks.

The interior is now also almost all completed. Talented legislative photographer Perry Bennett caught shots of the dome ceiling last week. Gone is the chipped paint and falling plaster. The new drainage system located between the exterior and interior dome is doing its job.

“It looks really good compared to what it was,” McVey said. “It’s just amazing the engineering feats that we accomplished. A combination of that and the contractor working diligently to make it looks good in and out and to make it safe.”

McVey said the contractor is now taking down the interior scaffolding and doing some more work on the way down.

“As we bring that scaffolding down we’re doing some clean-up and touch-up,” McVey said.

The famed two-ton crystal chandelier, which has been in storage in New Hampshire since February 2018, will soon return and be put back into place.

“We’ll get it installed over a 10-day, 14-day period and that’s going to look good too,” McVey said.

The days are numbered for the large walls separating the House and Senate chambers and the well, where lobbyists like to gather during legislative sessions, will be back.

McVey said the project has required patience and a significant financial commitment but he said he believes West Virginians would agree with him that it’s been worth it.

“That dome is a symbol for all of the citizens of West Virginia and for those citizens who no longer live here but consider West Virginia their home,” McVey said. “That’s the beacon for everyone in this state.”