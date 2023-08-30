DOH work continues in flooded areas; Kanawha County releases action plan

WINIFREDE HOLLOW, W.Va. — A state Division of Highways maintenance engineer says it will take several months to make permanent repairs to flood-damaged roads in eastern Kanawha County.

DOH District 1 Maintenance Engineer Kathy Rushworth said crews were continuing with an “initial push through” Wednesday following Monday’s flash flood that dumped more than six inches of rain on Winifrede Hollow, Slaughter’s Creek, Little Creek, Witcher Creek and Kelley’s Creek.

Rushworth said the force of water was on full display.

“It’s just amazing the amount of rocks and sand and clay and other soil materials that flow with the rainwater, with the runoff and plug up a lot of our pipes,” Rushworth said.

Crews from through District 1, a five-county region, are in Kanawha County helping with the cleanup. The crews are clearing trees from roadways, removing rocks and other debris. Rushworth said they’ve also had to rebuild bridge abutments on two bridges along Fields Creek (Winifrede).

Rushworth said the top priority now is to restore access to all residential properties. She said permanent repairs will follow.

“It will six or eight months probably until we get everything fixed back the way we want it to be with the undermined roads and the culvert pipes we need to replace,” according to Rushworth.

Kanawha County Emergency Management Director C.W. Sigman is giving the DOH a lot of credit for the work it did after the Saturday night high water event in the same general area.

“We had flooding in the same area Saturday night and the (DOH) spent a lot of time Sunday fixing the bridge on Little Creek. They cleared the debris away from the bridge and made repairs and probably clearing the debris Sunday saved us Monday,” Sigman said.

Sigman is urging impacted residents to fill out a damage assessment form—even if they only had a little damage. He said all of the numbers will be put together and submitted to FEMA for a possible disaster declaration.

“Even if it doesn’t help you individually it may help your neighbors and we can get a disaster declaration and we can get more assistance in here from FEMA,” Sigman said.

It’s early in the assessment process, but Sigman said does appear there was more individual damage in this week’s flood than one last August, also in eastern Kanawha County.

“I’ll say this cautiously, it appears to be a whole lot more (damage) but until we get the data in I can’t confirm that,” Sigman said.

Sigman and the Kanawha County Commission announced Wednesday afternoon that flood debris curbside pick-up would begin next Tuesday, Sept. 5 and continue through Friday, Sept. 8.

The rest of the action plan includes:

• Flood Debris should be placed by the roadside off private property for pickup.

• Dump Trucks will traverse the areas, picking up the debris throughout the day from 8:00 a.m. – 3:00

p.m. through Friday, September 8th, and may continue as needed. We will publicize it, if so.

• Employees with Emergency Management and the Planning Office will continue to go to the affected

areas to complete damage assessments on Personal Property.

• We are completing infrastructure assessments throughout affected areas on public roads and

bridges.

• Helping coordinate volunteer efforts and donations for flood victims.