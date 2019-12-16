DOH pitches U-Turns along Corridor G as traffic solution

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Division of Highways has a new proposal aimed at alleviating traffic on Corridor G in Charleston.

Agency officials are pitching creating two restricted-crossing U-turn intersections, which they say will reduce conflict points and wait times at traffic lights.

Officials detailed the plan during an open meeting Monday at Bible Center School.

Dirar Ahmad, the section head with the Division of Highways’ engineering division, said the recent pitch comes after a negative response to a proposal in September; the first pitch included multiple traffic-flow enhancements between MacCorkle Avenue and Emerald Road. Ahmad said common complaints included disruption to roads and traffic as well as a high construction cost.

“We consulted with a team to think outside of the box,” he said.

The new plan includes adding a southbound U-turn and related traffic signal before Lawndale Lane and lengthening the right turn lane unto Lucado Road, as well as adding a northbound U-turn at the intersection of Corridor G and Hickory Road and a lane between the new U-turn and Oakwood Road.

Ahmad said the $4.7 million cost is less than that of the original proposal. He also noted the state got behind the idea because of planned minimal disruption and a quick construction schedule; work can be done at night and during off-peak hours.

“They said go back to the public, present it, and let’s get this thing rolling,” he said. “Hopefully, this will be the first one implemented in West Virginia.”

Environmental clearance is expected to be granted at the start of next year. The public comment period ends Jan. 16 with the goal of beginning construction in the spring.