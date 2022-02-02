DOH holding flash hiring event Wednesday in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Division of Highways will hire 25 candidates right away as part of a fast-track hiring event on Wednesday.

The hiring event lasts until 4 p.m. at 1334 Smith Street, Charleston, next to WVDOH District 1 headquarters. The event is hosted by the Human Resources Division and Performance Management Division of the West Virginia Department of Transportation.

“They actually have to build a register because that is part of civil service. Once we have that register built on-site, individuals will make their selections. We will pull from those and hopefully, we will have them on by the next pay cycle. That is our goal,” Natasha White, Director of Human Resources for DOT told MetroNews.

Types of positions included in this round of hiring include Human Resources Specialists and Associates, Division Managers, Training and Development Specialists and Associates, Highway Business Operations Specialists, Office Assistants, Community Development Specialist Trainees, Highway Systems Analyst Trainees, Highway Engineers, and Highway Program Managers. Postings are updated continually on WVDOT’s webpage, and there are many other types of job available statewide.

Interviews will be conducted during the hiring event. Applicants can interview for multiple positions. Applicants should bring a valid driver’s license.

“You can interview for any of the positions you qualify for here today (Wednesday). You are doing separate interviews but on the same day so it’s not like you have to come back multiple times to interview,” White said.

Applicants can apply online. WVDOT staff will be available to help with application issues. For additional information, call 304-558-3111.

In 2021, the Department of Transportation hired 638 new employees, including 57 Highway Engineers, 347 Transportation Workers, and 19 Transportation Engineering Technicians, a release said.

“Transportation has roughly 6,000 employees so there is always turnover. We really are always looking for applicants. YOu can tell if you visit our website. There is always new postings that come out,” White said.