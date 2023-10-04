DOH estimates Nitro bridge to be finished by Fall of 2024

NITRO, W.Va. — The new Nitro-St. Albans bridge along Interstate-64 is expected to be completed around this time next year.

Executive Director of the Nitro Convention and Visitor’s Bureau Joe Stevens told Nitro City Council members during their meeting Tuesday evening that construction crews are moving things along nicely in the major expansion project.

DOH District 1 Acting Construction Engineer Ryan Canfield told the Nitro CVB before the city council meeting that they are “on schedule” with a projected time of the year to be finished.

“They are looking at the Fall of 2024 for the bridge to be done and open,” Stevens said.

The bridge was initially projected to be finished by the Spring of 2024, but Stevens said the crews have dealt with a few issues which have pushed back timeline of the project’s completion.

“They’ve had a few hiccups but they also said anyone with a construction project is expected to have a few hiccups every now and then,” said Stevens.

Part of the roadway that is west of Nitro towards Scott Depot is also expected to be done by the Fall of 2024, according to Stevens. Furthermore, the final part of the construction project, which is the area of the Nitro exit east of Cross Lanes, will be finished sometime beyond next Fall into 2025.

Stevens said the biggest challenge for the crews has been the traffic in the area. Canfield also told Stevens that they accomplished a lot more than they thought they would this time last year and are hoping for the same mild Winter they got in 2022 for this year.

“They were quite pleased with the mild Winer last year, but some of the concerns they have going forward is the traffic, doing this big of a project with the continuing traffic,” Stevens said.

The new Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge will eventually carry all four lanes of eastbound traffic across the Kanawha River. The bridge project costs around $18 million.