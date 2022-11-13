DOH engineer says Culloden Interchange project will help many motorists

CULLODEN, W.Va. — State road officials say the announced Culloden Interchange project along Interstate-64 will help relieve traffic in the area while giving motorists another option to get off the interstate.

Ryan Canfield, the state Division of Highways (DOH) project manager recently said on the ‘WV on the DOT Podcast’ that crews will try to impact traffic as little as possible.

“With this project, it is set up to where the interstate should be two lanes in each direction like it currently is and hopefully has minimal impact. Underneath where Benedict Road is when we are doing that work, local traffic may see some impact,” he said.

The new interstate exit will be built along I-64 between Hurricane and Milton as a ‘diamond interchange,’ similar to US 35/34, Canfield said. The exit will link U.S. Route 60 at Culloden with the interstate.

“Currently there is a twinset of interstate bridges right over Benedict Road in between Culloden and Hurricane. That is where we will be expanding the bridge and putting the interchange at,” Canfield explained.

“This interchange will have direct access to Route 60. It’ll help people in Culloden quite a bit and it will help the congestion in Hurricane as well.”

Triton Construction will build the new interchange and access road to U.S. 60. The state will pay $32.3 million. The project also includes a new I-64 bridge over Benedict Road. The bridge and three-quarters of a mile of the interstate will be widened to accommodate six lanes of traffic in preparation for future expansion.

The project has been in the planning stages for years but now has funding through the Roads to Prosperity program.

The work is expected to begin within 30 days. The projected completion date is Aug. 28, 2026.