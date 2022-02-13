DOH chief engineer details plans for clean, paint Charleston interstate bridges

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Division of Highways (DOH) is currently accepting bids on a project that will be cleaning and painting efforts on interstates in Charleston, in what officials call the final steps in a complete renovation.

Greg Bailey, Chief Engineer of Operations for DOH told 580-WCHS the cleaning and painting will be to nine interstate bridges and six interstate ramps carrying interstate traffic through downtown.

The impacted bridges include the interstate interchange and bridges over Bigley Avenue and Piedmont Road. Ramps to be painted include ramps allowing traffic flow unto Brooks Street and Leon Sullivan Way.

“Some of those bridges stretch from one side of the Elk River to another but most of the people would recognize as being the interchange between I-77 and I-64 in the Bigley Avenue area,” Bailey said.

bailey said the full cleaning and painting of these sections ‘does not occur often,’ but it’s the last set of projects for the interchange.

A release by the DOH last week states all bridges and ramps east and south of the Carter Bridge will be painted blue to match other bridges in the area.

DOH is reviewing the bids and hopes to award contracts for these projects soon. Bailey said after their analysis of the contracts, they’ll make a recommendation with hopes of being approved by the DOH commissioner.

The project will be funded with 80% federal funds and 20% state funding.

Bailey said there will be no closures of roadways during the work but could be interruptions to traffic.

“We have restrictions built into the documents of when contractors can work, what they can and cannot do in terms of interrupting traffic,” Bailey said.