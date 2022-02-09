DOH accepting bids for Charleston, Boone County projects

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Division of Highways on Tuesday began accepting bids related to multiple projects, including cleaning and painting efforts on interstates in downtown Charleston.

The agency is accepting bids for cleaning and painting nine interstate bridges and six interstate ramps carrying interstate traffic through Charleston. The impacted bridges include the interstate interchange and bridges over Bigley Avenue and Piedmont Road. Ramps to be painted include ramps allowing traffic flow unto Brooks Street and Leon Sullivan Way.

All bridges and ramps east and south of the Carter Bridge will be painted blue to match other bridges in the area.

The project will be funded with 80% federal funds and 20% state funding.

Crews will also replace the Pond Fork Bridge near Wharton in Boone County. According to the agency, the original bridge was built in 1948 and has been under weight restrictions since 2014.