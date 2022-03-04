Dogs brutally attack mail carrier in Putnam County

RED HOUSE, W.Va. — A Putnam County postal carrier is recovering from injuries after being viciously attacked by two dogs while delivering the mail.

The attack happened around 1:20 p.m. Thursday outside a home on Riffie Ridge Road in the Red House area.

Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton said the dogs, a pitbull mix and a lab, came from around the house and knocked the woman down as she walked up to the front porch to drop off a package.

“She had lacerations to her forehead, a severe dog bite to her arm, obviously in some distress and described to me as in shock,” Eggleton said on Friday’s MetroNews “Talkline.”

Eggleton said the dogs did not belong to the homeowner, who was home at the time. He said the homeowner saved the mail carrier’s life by acting as a human shield.

“He ran the dogs off and put his body across her to keep her from being further attacked,” he said. “If she was alone, we’d fear the worst because she was totally incapacitated by these two animals.”

The mail carrier was transported to CAMC and was listed in stable condition.

Deputies were forced to euthanize both of the dogs on scene.

No charges have been filed as of Friday morning. Eggleton said it’s possible the homeowner could be charged in the future.

“The homeowner could be charged with harboring a vicious animal. People have to be careful about these animals. I was told by our deputy that the individual said ‘you got to be careful because they will bite you.’ Well, if you know that your animal will bite you, they need to be restrained,” he said.

The woman’s identity is not being released as the investigation continues.